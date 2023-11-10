DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Burlesque Idol

The Brewers
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
TheatreManchester
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Europe’s most prestigious Burlesque competition is coming to Manchester... and YOU can help decide who will tassel-twirl their way to victory!

Over the past 13 years budding burlesque starlets from all over the UK and the world have tasselled, shimmied an...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by House of Burlesque.

Lineup

Venue

The Brewers

4 Canal Street, Manchester, M1 3HE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.