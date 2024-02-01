Top track

Haiku Hands

Patterns
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£12.10

About

JOY presents Haiku Hands.

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) are back with a new album, Pleasure Beast (out Dec 1st on Spinning Top Records), and a UK headline tour in January 2024!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JOY.

Lineup

Haiku Hands

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

