DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Khalab torna sul palco in formazione live band con una serie limitata di concerti, per presentare in formula intima e diretta il suo ultimo album “Layers”, uscito nel 2023 per Hyperjazz Records. Al fianco di Khalab Pietro Santangelo al sax (PS5, Nu Genea)...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.