French Holiday Market Coucou x Zebulon

Zebulon
Sun, 3 Dec, 11:00 am
GigsLos Angeles
French Holiday Market Coucou x Zebulon

This year and for the second time, Coucou and Zebulon are teaming up to bring you a curated selection of products from the finest French artisans in Los Angeles! There will be crêpes, pastries and other specialty foo...

This is a All Ages event
Presented by Coucou & Zebulon.

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open11:00 am
300 capacity

