DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sad Party: solo musica triste

sPAZIO211
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsTorino
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SAD PARTY RITORNA A SPAZIO211

Dicembre è tipo il mese più triste dell’anno, tutti che stanno a fa’ regali e tu sei sol* come la m*erda. Tutt* che vanno a fa’ cene cenette e tu niente.

Il primo party in cui lo scopo è PIAGNE. Si accettano depre, facce tr...

Questo è un evento 18+
sPAZIO211, Sad Party

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.