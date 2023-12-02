DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SAD PARTY RITORNA A SPAZIO211
Dicembre è tipo il mese più triste dell’anno, tutti che stanno a fa’ regali e tu sei sol* come la m*erda. Tutt* che vanno a fa’ cene cenette e tu niente.
Il primo party in cui lo scopo è PIAGNE. Si accettano depre, facce tr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.