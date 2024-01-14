Top track

Kelly Hogan - Haunted

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kelly Hogan with Scott Ligon & Joel Paterson [Night 2]

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kelly Hogan - Haunted
Got a code?

About

$25 seated, $20 general admission + taxes & fees

Singer/songwriter Kelly Hogan hails from Atlanta, Georgia, but will be remembered for her Midwestern community for ages. In the early 1990s Kelly was a singer and guitarist for the band The Jody Grind then...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery

Lineup

Kelly Hogan, Scott Ligon, Joel Paterson

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.