RASTRO : Xacome, Octive, Alliee Fields, Sr Harrys

El Sótano
Sun, 3 Dec, 9:30 pm
PartyMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
xacome: dj, productor y explorador que muta de piel 3 veces al año. Sus sesiones abrazan el House y el Techno como si fueran un único cuerpo, mientras abren la relación al Disco más oscuro. Recomendado por 9 de cada 10 doctores.

ocktive: este duo viaja po...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

