Top track

Slade - Merry Xmas Everybody

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Night Before Christmas: A Brass Bonanza

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Sat, 23 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Slade - Merry Xmas Everybody
Got a code?

About

Another Christmas show to trump-et them all, 'The Night Before Christmas: A Brass Bonanza'.

We'll be back down in Brixton for this early show, with all the Christmassy bangers you can think of, performed live on brass.

With hits from Elton John, The Jack...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.