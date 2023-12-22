DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maze & Massone Xmas Party / Unai Trotti

Kindergarten
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJBologna
€11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Maze e Massone presentano Unai Trotti, fondatore di Cartulis, leggendario party Londinese.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Maze e Massone
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Grem, Unai Trotti, Massone Soundsystem

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.