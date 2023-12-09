Top track

La Bringue - GIRLS ONLY

Black Lilith
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyGrenoble
€8.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY de retour à Grenoble !

Viens faire la fête dans une ambiance 100% meufs créée par des meufs, POUR des meufs ! Habille-toi comme tu veux, danse comme tu veux et fais toi plein de potes dans un environnement où tu te sentiras en sécuri...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue

Venue

Black Lilith

18 Grande Rue, 38000 Grenoble, France
Doors open8:00 pm

