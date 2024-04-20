Top track

Personal Trainer X Pom Poko

Canvas 1
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsManchester
£21.15

About

Strange Days presents

Personal Trainer X Pom Poko

Canvas 1, Manchester

20 April 2024

This is an 14+ event, under 18's to be accompanied by an ady
Presented by Strange Days.

Lineup

Pom Poko, Personal Trainer

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open6:30 pm
500 capacity

