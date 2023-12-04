DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bites

The Jacaranda
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Bites head to Liverpool in support of their new album!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.

Lineup

The Bites

Venue

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

