Commuted, Dasa, Dimensions

Windmill Brixton
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:45 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

COMMUTED (Toronto, Canada) - Emo lo-fi crazy screaming and crying and running around which might make you feel uncomfortable. a cult experience

DASA (Prague / London) - - emotional art pop project

DIMENSIONS (South East London) - folk / art rock band

This is an 18+ event
Dasa , Commuted

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

