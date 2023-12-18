DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
COMMUTED (Toronto, Canada) - Emo lo-fi crazy screaming and crying and running around which might make you feel uncomfortable. a cult experience
DASA (Prague / London) - - emotional art pop project
DIMENSIONS (South East London) - folk / art rock band
