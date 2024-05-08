Top track

Gotts Street Park - The Neck

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gotts Street Park

Scala
Wed, 8 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gotts Street Park - The Neck
Got a code?

About

The Leeds-based trio, comprised of producer/writers Josh Crocker (bass, production), Tom Henry (keys) and Joe Harris (guitar), met through Leeds flourishing live music circuit, playing in and around local bands and venues.

Individually, they have produced...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dollop.

Lineup

Gotts Street Park

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.