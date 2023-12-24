DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Christmas Eve Jewbilee

HK Hall
Sun, 24 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HEBRO presents

CHRISTMAS EVE JEWBILEE 2023

New York City's largest gay Christmas Eve nightlife event at HK HALL. Party the night with over 1,000 gay Jews, bagel-chasers, and everyone in town for this most wonderful time of the year.

DJ Nandi spins top A...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by HEBRO | GAY JEWS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Nandi

Venue

HK Hall

605 West 48th Street, New York City, New York 10036, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

