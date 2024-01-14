DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brianna Lynn McGeehan and NerdKween live at Eddie's Attic!
Brianna Lynn McGeehan
A little over a decade ago, Brianna McGeehan dropped out of the Music Therapy program at a small college in Portland. It was in part a protest over the firing of the program...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.