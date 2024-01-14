DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brianna Lynn McGeehan and NerdKween

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $14.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Brianna Lynn McGeehan and NerdKween live at Eddie's Attic!

Brianna Lynn McGeehan

A little over a decade ago, Brianna McGeehan dropped out of the Music Therapy program at a small college in Portland. It was in part a protest over the firing of the program...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Nerdkween

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.