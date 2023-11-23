DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RAEIN

Bloom
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMezzago
€14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
KNIFE SHOWS presenta il sandwich perfetto tra generi musicali:

\\ RAEIN //

Screamo gods. No caption is needed

\\ GOLPE //

Milano punx. Release party di "Assuefazione Quotidiana".

\\ ØJNE //

Screamo heroes da Milano.

\\ KOBRA //

Milano c...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

Øjne, Golpe, Raein

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

