Silence Party X Un'idea di centro culturale

BASE Milano
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Silence Party torna a BASE e conclude l'evento Un'idea di centro culturale (l'evento è gratuito e aperto a tutt, registrati qui → https://link.dice.fm/H1e9060e9118)

Silence Party è un’aperitivo silenzioso a cura di Laboratorio Silenzio. Un’esperienz...

Tutte le età
BASE Milano

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
