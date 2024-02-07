DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daniele Fabbri presenta "Verità Comode"

Off Topic
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ogni aspetto della vita ha un lato positivo e un lato negativo. Eppure, la nostra smania di schierarci sempre dalla parte "giusta" ci fa vivere in una realtà polarizzata, che non corrisponde a verità. Va bene "ridere ma anche pensare", solo che pensare tro...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Klug APS.

Lineup

Daniele Fabbri

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.