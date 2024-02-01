Top track

Sabbia

nello taver fallimento tour

Duel Club
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

NELLO AL DUEL CLUB!!!!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ufficio K.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Nello Taver

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity

