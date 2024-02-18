Top track

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Ryan Sawyer

Zebulon
Sun, 18 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(noise rock trio)

On the band’s 5th studio release, Connection, Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog have pushed their long-brewing tension between traditional pop songcraft and avantgarde improvisational music to the breaking p...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
Lineup

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

