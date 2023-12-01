DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ken La Fen

Mercato Sonato
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
KEN LA FEN è un progetto musicale abruzzese nato nel 2018 e composto da 6 elementi: chitarra elettrica, chitarra acustica, drum machine, fisarmonica e quattro voci.

Negli ultimi anni ha partecipato a diversi contest musicali, come l’Homeless Fest (Macerat...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Ken La Fen

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

