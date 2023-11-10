Top track

MAREO

Sala Moondance
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MADRID🥴

Nos fuimos antes de verano con muy buen sabor de boca y ya teníamos muchas muchas ganas de volver…. 🫦 Pero tranquilx porque MAREO está de vuelta este 10.11 en la Sala Moondance 💦 Preparade para bailar como nunca? Esta primera edición de la temp...

Organizado por Moondance

Lineup

Acid Heaven, Baldman, 8Kitoo

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

