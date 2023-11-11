DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Morph

EYEDRUM
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
$18.51
About

CLUB MORPH AT EYE DRUM FEATURING BOK BOK FROM LONDON!!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Club Morph.

Venue

EYEDRUM

515 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

