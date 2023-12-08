Top track

SWG3 Presents Solardo

SWG3
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£23.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mancunian producer and DJ duo Solardo return to SWG3 this December for a night of infectious, energy-laden house. The highly-acclaimed duo have enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame over the last few years thanks to a string of epic productions and an unfailing...

Presented by SWG3.

Venue

SWG3

100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG
Doors open11:00 pm

