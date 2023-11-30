DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Drin & Crime of Passing at the Monarch

The Monarch Tavern
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$20.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Two of America's best underground post-punk acts finally hit Toronto. THE DRIN & CRIME OF PASSING, with local support from Oil Giant & Special Delivery.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

1
The Drin, Crime of Passing, Oil Giant and 1 more

Venue

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.