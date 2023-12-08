Top track

Vendredi : IPPON + Dub Shepherds + KasbaH

La Cavale
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:30 pm
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

IPPON - rock (Nancy)

DUB SHEPHERDS - reggae (Clermont-Ferrand)

KASBAH - electro (Paris)

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Ippon, Dub Shepherds, KasbaH

La Cavale

2 Rue De Redon, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:30 pm
250 capacity

