Top track

Gost - Behemoth

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nightwav: A Synthwave Party

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gost - Behemoth
Got a code?

About

NIGHTWAV - SATURDAY NOVEMBER 18 - SAINT VITUS BKLYN

Our Synthwave & Darksynth Night Returns To Brooklyn for another action packed night of the best sounds in Darksynth/Synthwave.

Nightwav is a party for fans of Kavinsky, Carpenter Brut, Dance With The De...

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.