MANIFA

Independance Club
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Prepárense, amantes del punk! La icónica banda Manifa está a punto de hacer temblar los cimientos de la escena musical una vez más. Con dos décadas de rebelión sonora a sus espaldas, Manifa se prepara para lanzar su nuevo y ardiente disco, y qué mejor luga...

Organizado por Independance Club.

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

