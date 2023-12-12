Top track

Enjoyable Listens - Chatroom Hearts

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fierce Panda & End of the Trail: XMAS SPECIAL

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Tue, 12 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Enjoyable Listens - Chatroom Hearts
Got a code?

About

The Panda and End of the Trail get all seasonal with a punchdrunk indie punchbowl overflowing with riotously dreamy alt.popping passion.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Fierce Panda & End of the Trail
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Gardening , Albert Gold, Enjoyable Listens

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.