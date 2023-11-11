Top track

The Prescriptions - I'm Out

The Prescriptions

DIFFERENT WRLD
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A timelessrock & roll band for the modern world, The Prescriptions sharpen their sound with Time Apart. Produced by Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) and Brendan Benson (The Raconteurs), the album funnels a half-century of American and British sounds—including t...

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

The Prescriptions

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

