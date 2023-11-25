DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Come l'intelligenza artificiale cambierà la musica

Torneria Tortona
Sat, 25 Nov, 5:15 pm
TalkMilano
I cambiamenti che porterà la diffusione dell’A.I. nella musica e più in generale nella creatività sono infiniti, ma forse quello più rilevante ha a che fare con i fan, che da ascoltatori passivi sono destinati a diventare pionieri della creatività. Avendo...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open5:15 pm

