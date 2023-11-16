DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NEW ROCKSTARS LIVE @ BRAIN DEAD STUDIOS

Brain Dead Studios
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
From $35.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NEW ROCKSTARS LIVE @ BRAIN DEAD STUDIOS

A Night of Comedy, Trivia, Games and Geekery

All Ages

Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.