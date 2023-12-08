DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLY CLUB - Christian Rogers [Residency Launch]

Cabaret Voltaire
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Christian Rogers joins the FLY resident roster.

FLY CLUB | EVERY FRIDAY | CABARET VOLTAIRE

Residents: Denis Sulta, Ewan McVicar, LF System, Big Miz, Jasper James, Eclair Fifi, Barry Can't Swim, Kilimanjaro, Hayley Zalassi, t e s t p r e s s, Seren Seo, C...

Presented by FLY.

Lineup

Christian Rogers

Venue

Cabaret Voltaire

36-38 Blair St, Edinburgh EH1 1QR, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

