Pharmakon + Guests

Petit Bain
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16

About

Aka Margaret Chardiet est une artiste sonore interdisciplinaire née et basée à New York. Élevée par des musiciens et des artistes underground, Margaret a grandi au sein d’un collectif passionné de débris culturels de la ville.
Au lieu de suivre des étude...

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

Pharmakon

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

