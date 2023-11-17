Top track

Kurei - Whisper

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Women in Wubs

@speedlosangeles, DTLA
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kurei - Whisper
Got a code?

About

Come out and celebrate the anniversary of Bass n Babes: we are turning one! Over the past year, we built the engine that fuels our femme and queer community of bassheads, headbangers, and wooks. It is time to launch our spacecraft into the cosmos of bass m...

Presented by Bass n Babes and Small World Events.

Lineup

2
shortcvke, BeMm, KUREI and 2 more

Venue

@speedlosangeles, DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90026, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.