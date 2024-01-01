DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The 90's NYE Hotel Party

Hotel Barcelona Center
Mon, 1 Jan, 12:30 am
GigsBarcelona
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

(ESP) Celebra fin de año a ritmo de la mejor música de los 90's en el elegante sótano del hotel Barcelona Center. Una ocasión única para revivir todos los hits que marcaron una época, disfruta de la nostalgia mientras despides 2023 por todo lo alto.

(ENG)...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TBA

Venue

Hotel Barcelona Center

Hotel Barcelona Center, C. de Balmes, 103-105, Barcelona, Barcelona 08008, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

