ZGA : Private Rap Party

Montpellier
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyMontpellier
Free

About

Préparez vos serviettes !

Jeudi on fout le ZGA !!!

Grâce à Redbull des cannettes seront à disposition gratuitement pour vous donner la FORCE <3

Lieu dévoilé sur Insta @psartekevents

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Psartek Events

Venue

Montpellier

Montpellier, France
Doors open8:00 pm

