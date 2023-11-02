DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cyberclub : Tape + Vice City + Trikar

IBOAT
Thu, 2 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CYBERCLUB 🌐

Magma de rétro-futurisme et de revival des années 2000, la cale devient CYBERCLUB, vaisseau qui vous guidera vers une planète où rythmes galopants et BPM survoltés sont rois.

Pour cette soirées, 3 collectifs amoureux de haut BPM se partagero...

Présenté par IBOAT.

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.