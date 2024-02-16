Top track

MOFGY - Charlie's Bar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AAA: MOFGY + Susan

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MOFGY - Charlie's Bar
Got a code?

About

Access All Areas and Gotobeat present this amazing punk, funk, rock show with the amazing MOFGY headlining with support from Susan.

Pick up a ticket to this show or pick up an All Access Pass and get yourself on the list into every single show in the seri...

This is an 18+ event
Access All Areas x Gotobeat

Lineup

MOFGY, Susan

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.