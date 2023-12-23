DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fantasía antes de Navidad

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 23 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJBarcelona
€13.22
About

Una fantasiosa fiesta con el espíritu de Monumental Club más presente que nunca, solo se podía celebrar con algunos de los DJs más destacados que han pisado la plaza Monumental durante este 2023. Encabezando la jornada estará Meneo, que con su desinhibida...

This is an 18+ event.
Presentado por Monumental Club

Lineup

2
Julian Reca, Piti Vaccari, Sonido Tupinamba and 2 more

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain

Doors open4:00 pm

