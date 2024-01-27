Top track

So Sorry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Liverpool | Day 1

Liverpool, TBA
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 3:00 pm
DJLiverpool
£21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

So Sorry
Got a code?

About

In case you hadn’t heard, Skream & Benga are back! Joining us for a just-added second stop in Liverpool this January, Day 1 is totally sold out.

Full line-up drops on Wednesday. On sale Friday 01 December at 12pm GMT.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.

Lineup

Skream, Benga

Venue

Liverpool, TBA

Liverpool
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.