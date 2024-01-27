Top track

So Sorry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Liverpool | Day 1

Blackstone Street Warehouse
Sat, 27 Jan, 2:00 pm
DJLiverpool
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

So Sorry
Got a code?

About

Liverpool, we're tapping dubstep forefathers Skream & Benga for another Merseyside takeover on Saturday 27 January, alongside a full roster of UK heavyweights.

Final tickets are on sale now – don't sleep.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Skream, Benga, Ahadadream and 4 more

Venue

Blackstone Street Warehouse

10 Blackstone Street, L5 9TY, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.