Hardcore Matinee

The 13th Floor
Sun, 3 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors 3pm

4-4:30 N.I.X
4:50-5:20 Charm
5:40-6:10 Just Sayin
6:30-7 Nerve
7:20-7:50 Secret Green
8:10-8:40 The Stuff (Houston)

All ages
Bad Kids Presents

Lineup

Secret Green, Nerve, The Stuff

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

