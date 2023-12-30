DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Zeros, Uni Boys, Cretin Hop DJs
Often referred to as "the Mexican Ramones," the Zeros (guitarist and singer Javier Escovedo, second guitarist Robert Lopez, bassist Hector Peñalosa and drummer Baba Chenelle) were just one of many contributors to the LA...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.