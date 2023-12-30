Top track

Don't Push Me Around

The Zeros, Uni Boys, Cretin Hop DJs

Zebulon
Sat, 30 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Zeros, Uni Boys, Cretin Hop DJs

Often referred to as "the Mexican Ramones," the Zeros (guitarist and singer Javier Escovedo, second guitarist Robert Lopez, bassist Hector Peñalosa and drummer Baba Chenelle) were just one of many contributors to the LA...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon

Lineup

The Zeros, Uni Boys

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

