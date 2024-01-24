Top track

Maxim Ludwig, Sarah Grace White, Lane Hartley, Special Secret Solo Set by Special Secret Guest

Zebulon
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Maxim Ludwig, Sarah Grace White, Lane Hartley, Special Secret Solo Set by Special Secret Guest

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Maxim Ludwig, Sarah Grace White

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

