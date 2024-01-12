Top track

Kiwi666 - Big Changes

Kiwi666 + ruido ruiz

Covo Club
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€9.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Y” è il debutto in italiano di Kiwi666, all’anagrafe Roberto Andrés Lantadilla, cantautore italo-cileno. Dopo la cassetta Wrong Nature (Selvatico Dischi, 2021), che attingeva al mondo lo-fi/psych rock anglosassone, e il primo singolo in Italiano, Hawaii (...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kiwi666

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

