Live • Scuffles

Le Mazette
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Un duo, des vestes de survêtements, leur guitare et leurs machines, c'est à ça qu'on reconnaît Scuffles. Ils marient avec brio garage/punk et techno pour une musique légère et festive, toujours guidée par des mélodies percutantes, restant frontale et fédér...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Scuffles

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

