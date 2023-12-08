Top track

Only Fire, Chase Icon - Cheeks

GWSU presents: Only Fire

Q Club
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyMilano
From €11.50

About

GWSU presents: ONLYFIRE

GWSU brings the one and only ONLYFIRE to Milan for a hot, sexy and steamy night at Qclub Milano for one of their last events of the year.

Paradise Technique joins in the second room with well known Andrewww and Break Behaviour

Questo è un evento 18+
Presented by GWSU
Lineup

3
Novze, DARIA KRAS, Only Fire and 3 more

Venue

Q Club

Via Padova 21, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

