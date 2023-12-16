DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cold War Steve: 'Cold War Steve Annual 2024' Book Signing

Rough Trade Soho
Sat, 16 Dec, 4:00 pm
Artist signingLondon
£21.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rough Trade Soho is very excited to present a in-store signing with side-splittingly hilarious Twitter sensation Cold War Steve. This unique event celebrates the publication of his 2024 Annual, released 23rd October.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Rough Trade Soho

50-54 Beak St, London, W1F 9RN
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

